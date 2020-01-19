|
Epiphany "Fran" Campbell, of Gallup Court in Pawcatuck, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 98. She was less than a week away from her 99th birthday. She was the wife of the late John W. Campbell who predeceased her on October 22, 1998.
Born in Pawcatuck, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Rosa (Limanni) Faulise. The fourth of eleven children. Epiphany was predeceased by her brothers Joe, Jack, John, and Vincent; and by her sisters Margaret (Donald), Josephine (Burns), Mary (Woods), Rose (Henry), and Kathryn (Piccolo).
She leaves her daughter and longtime caregiver Donna J. Campbell of Pawcatuck; her son Mark J. Campbell and wife Nancy (Barden) of Jamestown; her brother Salvatore "Sam" Faulise of Wethersfield, CT; three grandchildren, Erica, Nicole, and Nathan; and one great-grandson Ethan, as well as many nieces and nephews.
As a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was deeply devoted to her family. Fran was an active and lifelong communicant of Saint Michael Church.
The Campbell Family wants to especially thank The Westerly Hospital, Dr. McCormick, and the MCU second floor Nursing Staff for the wonderful care and loving kindness shown to our mother and our family. To the Hope Hospice Team: thank you for your warm compassion and incredible support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hope Hospice or Saint Michael Church.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at Saint Michael Church, 60 Liberty St. Pawcatuck on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020