The indomitable spirit of Ercole E. Marino, Jr., was overcome after several weeks of beating immense odds following surgical complications. Ernie, 73, beloved husband of Merri E. (Pinson) Marino, of Watertown, Mass passed away at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Born and raised in Westerly, he was the son of the late Ercole E. "Winky" Sr. and Rose (Conti) Marino.

Ernie was a graduate of WHS and Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. He worked as an Architectural Engineer for Filloramo Construction Company out of Hartford, CT for over a decade, before venturing into self-employment. His work can be found locally from his parent's home on Forrestal Drive that he designed out of college, to the old Dick's Package Store in downtown Westerly and the modified Wakefield DMV building, as well as countless other projects that took him along the east coast and throughout the south. From modest residential renovations, to equestrian and pet luxury boarding facilities, and large commercial, civic and industrial projects, his innovations will be a warm reminder to those of us who appreciate them, for generations to come.

In his younger days, Ernie had a great love of music and dancing, played the accordion at Christmas time – a season he thoroughly embraced in a "big kid" fashion, and was a member of the Army National Guard for many years.

He followed golf, was a Yankees fan and took great joy in cooking delicious meals for family get-togethers. He especially enjoyed going to Foxwoods and traveling with his wife Merri.

Ernie had a stubborn streak and was known to rise to the occasion of any great argument, but perhaps the best kept secrets about him were his infinite generosity to strangers and family alike, and his soft heart, particularly for his grandson and great grandchildren who were the light of his life.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind three children, David J. Marino and wife Jennifer and Paula A. Marino, all of Westerly, and Laura B. Marino and significant other Scott Silva, of Ashaway; his grandson Aaron D. Marino and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon David and Emma Rose Marino, all also of Westerly; his sister Janet M. Algiere of Easley, SC; many cousins; and several nieces and nephews, especially William G. Algiere, Jr. and his fiancée Ashley Stroupe of Charlotte, NC and his Goddaughter and "third daughter" Amanda Rose Algiere Hudson and husband Jason of Hoffman Estates, IL and their two children. Ernie is also survived by his step mother-in-law Lauma, brother-in-law Harlow and sister-in-law Naomi. He was predeceased by his children's mother Margaret A. Marino; his brother-in-law William G. Algiere; his mother-in-law Mary Latta Pinson and her companion Richard Adams; and father-in-law Dr. William H. Pinson, Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Funeral Service that will be held at 11:30a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at St. Michael Cemetery, Stillman Avenue Ext., in Pawcatuck. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ernie's memory may be made to: , a cause he made a life-long commitment to. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on July 7, 2019