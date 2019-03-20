|
Eric S. Kenyon, 43, of Charlestown, RI died suddenly on March 15, 2019.
He was the beloved son of Patricia Kenyon and the late Karl E. Kenyon. Eric is also survived by his sons, Ethan of Charlestown and Hayden and Marley of Minnesota. He is also survived by his brother Keith Kenyon and his wife Andi of Westerly; and many aunts, uncles, a nephew and a niece.
Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Friday from 11am - 1pm, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 1pm in the funeral home. Burial will be at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 20, 2019