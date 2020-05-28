Ernest H. Gillan, Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest H. Gillan, Jr., 75 of Winnapaug, Rd, Westerly, RI died peacefully on May 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Dianna L. Gillan.
Born in Westerly, RI on May 24, 1944 he was the son of the late Ernest H. and Eleanor (Paterno) Gillan.
Ernest was a Quality Inspector for Doncasters Precision Castings in Groton, CT. for over 30 years before retiring.
Ernest enjoyed camping, outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.
Besides his loving and devoted wife he will be sadly missed by his children, Todd Gillan, FL, Michelle Bailey (Kenneth) of CT and Samantha Gillan of Westerly. He was the loving grandfather of Rylan Bailey. He also leaves his sister, Barbara Popiolek of Charlestown, RI.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately by the family. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly RI, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved