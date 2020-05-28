Ernest H. Gillan, Jr., 75 of Winnapaug, Rd, Westerly, RI died peacefully on May 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Dianna L. Gillan.

Born in Westerly, RI on May 24, 1944 he was the son of the late Ernest H. and Eleanor (Paterno) Gillan.

Ernest was a Quality Inspector for Doncasters Precision Castings in Groton, CT. for over 30 years before retiring.

Ernest enjoyed camping, outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.

Besides his loving and devoted wife he will be sadly missed by his children, Todd Gillan, FL, Michelle Bailey (Kenneth) of CT and Samantha Gillan of Westerly. He was the loving grandfather of Rylan Bailey. He also leaves his sister, Barbara Popiolek of Charlestown, RI.

Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately by the family. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly RI, is assisting the family with arrangements.

