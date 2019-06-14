The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Eugene "Smiley" Weeden


1949 - 2019
Eugene "Smiley" Weeden Obituary
Eugene "Smiley" Weeden, 70, of North Kingstown, died suddenly on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Born in Providence, RI, on January 21, 1949, he was the son of and Lillian E. (Perry) Weeden, of Charlestown and the late George Weeden, Jr. He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Dusenbury) Weeden.
Eugene had been employed as a machinist for many years. In his spare time, he greatly enjoyed fishing, going to airshows, and vintage cars.
Besides his mother Eugene leaves behind two children, Teresa Gallo and her husband John of West Warwick, and Kenny Johnson and his wife Eva of Houston, TX; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Sandra Frisby of East Providence and Mary Hyman of Providence; three brothers: George Weeden, III of Providence, George S. Weeden and his wife Cheryl (Jackson) Weeden of North Kingstown, and Joseph Weeden of Charlestown; sister in law Renee (Ford) Weeden of Hopkinton; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Weeden of Hopkinton.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 9-10am, followed by a funeral service at 10am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial will follow in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston. For guestbook and condolences at averystortifuneral.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on June 14, 2019
