On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Eugenié Janat, 61, loving wife of Fouad Janat and mother of Bereket and Tsegaye, passed away. She was born at the Patrick Henry Village US Army Base in Heidelberg, Germany. She was the daughter of the late Eugene Del-Colle (Permanent Deacon, Bowie MD) and Josephine Del-Colle. She grew up in Bowie, Maryland, attended St. Pius School and graduated from Bowie High School. Eugenié had a BS degree in Mathematics from the University of Maryland. She was a software developer for the Department of Defense, and one of her major accomplishments was working on the Earth Observation System for NASA in the late 1980s.
Eugenié loved reading, baking, and folk music (she was a big John Denver fan). She was a pivotal person in establishing a large network for Ethiopian adoptive families. She hosted an annual gathering at her home and Ethiopian Culture camps. Eugenié was avid supporter of WEEMA, Roots Ethiopia, and the Westerly Library.
She survived by her siblings, Michael Del-Colle (W.VA), Regina Dunn (VA), JoAnn Del-Colle (AZ), and Franceska Del-Colle (CA) and their families. A celebration of Eugenié's life will be held at a later date for all who wish to attend. Please consider a contribution in Eugenié's memorial to one of the organizations mentioned above.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 10, 2020