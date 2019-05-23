Eugenio Pagliusi, 84 years old, of High Street, Westerly, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

He was born in San Giacomo d'Acri, Italy and was the son of the late Francesco Pagliuso and Teresa.

Eugenio is survived by his wife of 60 years, Iolanda (Capalbo) Pagliusi and his three children, Teresa Pagliusi, Maria (Pagliusi) Garceau & Frank Pagliusi. He is also survived by his two brothers who reside in Italy, Natale Pagliuso and Domenico Pagliusi. Eugenio was predeceased by his sisters, Carmella Pagliuso and Fiorina Pagliuso, and his brothers, Giuseppe Pagliuso and Angelo Pagliuso.

Eugenio had worked all over Italy before immigrating to the United States in 1963 to make a better life for his family. He then worked for the Westerly Department of Public Works for many years. Eugenio was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church.

Eugenio had an immense love and passion for his family which knew no bounds. He worked hard for the benefit of his children. He had a special love for his grandchildren Jaryd Garceau, Greggory Garceau, Nicholas Pagliusi and Samantha Pagliusi. He always said "You gotta have a college education". His strength, determination, perseverance and love will certainly be carried on forever.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated at 10am on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Entombment will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on May 23, 2019