Eunice-Anne Reynolds Schonning passed away peacefully at home in Westerly, RI on November 11, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Providence, RI, Eunice graduated from Cranston High School in 1959 and went on to become a "Gibbs Girl", graduating from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Providence. Her first job was at People's Savings Bank in Providence. She was the youngest woman ever elected as Chairman of the Women's Committee of the American Institute of Banking. While living in Northampton, MA, she was Secretary to the Director at Smith College. Eunice embarked on an insurance career in 1970 at Thorp and Trainer, Inc. in Westerly and went on to become an owner and Vice President at Schonning Insurance Services Inc. She retired in 2000. Eunice loved music and was an accomplished oboist in her youth. She sang in the Immaculate Conception Church Choir in Westerly where she enjoyed many years of music and comradery. She taught her grandchildren to play the piano and passed on her love of music to her family. She was an incredible seamstress, a fantastic cook, and an avid reader; there was no word she couldn't spell or define. Eunice served on many boards including the Wood River Health Services Board of Directors, the Board of Directors of the Westerly-Pawcatuck YMCA, and the Board of Westerly Adult Day Services. She was also on the "personal board of directors" for her friends and relatives and the neighborhood kids. As they will profess, Eunice was the go-to person for no nonsense, straightforward advice. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Eunice (Stubbs) Reynolds Boutelle and Thomas B. Reynolds, her husband, Roger H. Schonning, and her son, R. Michael Schonning. She is survived by her sons Stephen C. (Polly) of Westerly, RI and Scott T. Schonning of Orlando, FL, her daughter Bethany A. Schonning of Westerly, RI, her brother Thomas (Norma) Reynolds of Maryland, her step-siblings Ethel (Boutelle) Smith (Harry), Marjorie (Boutelle) Aronson (Carl), Stephen (Donna) Boutelle, her nieces Susan and Amy Reynolds, her grandchildren Jessica Schonning, Michael Schonning, Connor McGill, and Carly McGill, and many treasured cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held this summer when we can gather together to properly remember Eunice and celebrate her life with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory and that of her son, Michael, to the National Reyes Syndrome Foundation, PO Box 829, Bryan, OH 43506 or online at http://www.reyessyndrome.org/donate.html
