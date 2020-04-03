The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
860 442 0343
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Watts-Donch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Patricia Watts-Donch


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Patricia Watts-Donch Obituary
On this day, Sunday March 22, 2020, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, called Eunice Patricia Watts-Donch, into His beloved perpetual place of love and peace.
Eunice was born on July 7, 1931 and left behind three children: her two daughters, Mary-Anne Donch and Michelle Donch-Avery, and her son James Donch, all of Mystic.
Roman Catholic services and burial were private for her children. Byles Memorial Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles Memorial Home - New London
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -