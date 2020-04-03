|
|
On this day, Sunday March 22, 2020, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, called Eunice Patricia Watts-Donch, into His beloved perpetual place of love and peace.
Eunice was born on July 7, 1931 and left behind three children: her two daughters, Mary-Anne Donch and Michelle Donch-Avery, and her son James Donch, all of Mystic.
Roman Catholic services and burial were private for her children. Byles Memorial Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 3, 2020