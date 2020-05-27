Evelina (Giardino) Gaccione, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 76. She was the wife of the late Richard R. Gaccione, Sr.
Born in Cosenza, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Angelina Giardino.
Evelina worked in Housekeeping for The Westerly Hospital for 30 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and long walks. Spending time with her family was most important to her. She adored her four granddaughters and cherished dinners, vacations and family gatherings with them. Her kind and gentle spirit touched all who knew her.
She leaves her two children, Richard Gaccione, Jr. of North Stonington and Ann McCart of Shelton, CT; three sisters, Grace Ferraro of Pawcatuck, Assunta DeBartolo of Westerly and Annina Fiori of Acri, Italy; four grandchildren, Sara Gaccione, Katie Gaccione, Meghan McCart and Lauren McCart; as well as several nieces and nephews.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 27, 2020.