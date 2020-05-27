Evalina (Giardino) Gaccione
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evalina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelina (Giardino) Gaccione, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 76. She was the wife of the late Richard R. Gaccione, Sr.
Born in Cosenza, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Angelina Giardino.
Evelina worked in Housekeeping for The Westerly Hospital for 30 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and long walks. Spending time with her family was most important to her. She adored her four granddaughters and cherished dinners, vacations and family gatherings with them. Her kind and gentle spirit touched all who knew her.
She leaves her two children, Richard Gaccione, Jr. of North Stonington and Ann McCart of Shelton, CT; three sisters, Grace Ferraro of Pawcatuck, Assunta DeBartolo of Westerly and Annina Fiori of Acri, Italy; four grandchildren, Sara Gaccione, Katie Gaccione, Meghan McCart and Lauren McCart; as well as several nieces and nephews.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved