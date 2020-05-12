Evelyn (Sayles) Bagshaw, 94, of River Road, Pawcatuck, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Clarence Bagshaw, Jr. who predeceased her on March 1, 2016.
Born in Sterling, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel Sayles.
Evelyn worked as a teller for Cottrell Credit Union for many years. She was an accomplished artist who specialized in oils. Evelyn enjoyed sewing and was a longtime member of the Westerly Yacht Club.
She will be dearly missed by her two children, Clarence Bagshaw III, DVM and Evelyn "Evie" Gentile and her husband Vincent; four grandchildren, Andrew T. Sisk, Bryan S. Sisk (Jaclyn), Walter Bagshaw and Dalton Bagshaw; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Born in Sterling, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel Sayles.
Evelyn worked as a teller for Cottrell Credit Union for many years. She was an accomplished artist who specialized in oils. Evelyn enjoyed sewing and was a longtime member of the Westerly Yacht Club.
She will be dearly missed by her two children, Clarence Bagshaw III, DVM and Evelyn "Evie" Gentile and her husband Vincent; four grandchildren, Andrew T. Sisk, Bryan S. Sisk (Jaclyn), Walter Bagshaw and Dalton Bagshaw; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 12, 2020.