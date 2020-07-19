1/1
Evelyn L. (Tarbox) Smith LeBlanc
1932 - 2020
Evelyn L. (Tarbox) Smith LeBlanc, 88, of Wakefield, RI and formerly of Westerly, RI died peacefully on Tuesday July 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late James H. Smith Jr. and the late Jerry S. LeBlanc.
Born in Westerly, RI on May 3, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Orrin W. and Margaret C. (Stewart) Tarbox.
Evelyn was employed at the Westerly Town Hall for many years before her retirement.
Mrs. LeBlanc was a life-long active member of the Central Baptist Church in Westerly, RI where she served on numerous boards and committees throughout the years, and was a member of the Friendship Circle at the Church. She was also a member of the Surfside 8 Square Dance Club, the Women's Auxiliary H.W. Merrill Post 16 of the American Legion in Westerly, and was a volunteer at the Westerly Chamber of Commerce.
Evelyn will be sadly missed by her three children, Lynn McCall of Wakefield, RI, David Smith (Dawn) of Narragansett, RI and Marlene Bronstein (Andrew) of Worcester, PA. She was the loving grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 17. She also leaves three stepchildren, Randy LeBlanc (Lori) of Nevada, Barry LeBlanc (Linda) and Wendy LeBlanc both of New Hampshire. Besides her husbands and parents she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Kenneth McCall and her brother, Ernest J. Tarbox.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the family will have a private celebration of Evelyn's life. Calling hours and committal services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 143 Main St. Wakefield, RI 02879


Published in The Westerly Sun from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frank H. Bliven Jr.
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Debbie Smith
