Everett D. Watrous, Jr., 94, of Ashaway died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Ann (Talbot) Watrous for over 70 years.

He leaves behind four daughters Mary (Richard) Sweeten, Cynthia Dexter, Barbara Watrous, Debra Watrous and one son, Everett D. (Nancy) Watrous, III, seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Michael Chad Sweeten, grandson.

He was born in Providence, RI and served our country during World War II as an Army Sergeant in the 67th Signal Corp in two theaters Asiatic and Pacific. After the war, he worked in Westerly for The Telephone Company until his retirement.

He was a member of the Sons of The American Revolution, The American Legion, VFW and the Elks Club. He was also a past member of The Chariho Lions Club. He will be greatly missed by his wife and family. The family would like to thank the following for all their help, Dr. Curtice, Dr. Bourganos and Hope Hospice.

Burial with military honors will be private at River Bend Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904. Published in The Westerly Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2019