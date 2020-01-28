The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Pouliot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett J. Pouliot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett J. Pouliot Obituary
Everett J. Pouliot, 87, beloved husband for 56 years of Marilyn (Higgins) Pouliot, of Elizabeth Drive, Pawcatuck, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Born in Bath, Maine, he was the son of the late Antonio and Adelia Pouliot.
Everett was a graduate of the University of Maine at Orono and Fairfield University where he earned his Master's. He taught History and English at Stonington High School for many years and following his retirement as an educator, he assisted in the day to day operations of the Adult Education at SHS.
Everett will be dearly missed by his wife Marilyn; two sons, Andrew Pouliot of Maryland and Timothy Pouliot of Pawcatuck; and three sisters, Joan Tomany of E. Hartford, CT, Loretta Ezell of Huntsville, AL and Madeline Beadreau of Willimantic, ME. He is also survived by his brother-in-law William Higgins and wife Eileen of Westerly, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his two brothers, Roland and Ivan Pouliot and his sister Muriel Mehlhorn. He also lost his lifelong friend Andrew Rines.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. At Everett's request, funeral service and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -