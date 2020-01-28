|
Everett J. Pouliot, 87, beloved husband for 56 years of Marilyn (Higgins) Pouliot, of Elizabeth Drive, Pawcatuck, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Born in Bath, Maine, he was the son of the late Antonio and Adelia Pouliot.
Everett was a graduate of the University of Maine at Orono and Fairfield University where he earned his Master's. He taught History and English at Stonington High School for many years and following his retirement as an educator, he assisted in the day to day operations of the Adult Education at SHS.
Everett will be dearly missed by his wife Marilyn; two sons, Andrew Pouliot of Maryland and Timothy Pouliot of Pawcatuck; and three sisters, Joan Tomany of E. Hartford, CT, Loretta Ezell of Huntsville, AL and Madeline Beadreau of Willimantic, ME. He is also survived by his brother-in-law William Higgins and wife Eileen of Westerly, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his two brothers, Roland and Ivan Pouliot and his sister Muriel Mehlhorn. He also lost his lifelong friend Andrew Rines.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. At Everett's request, funeral service and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 28, 2020