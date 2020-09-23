Faith Elizabeth (Brown) Burrell, 78, of Bradford, Rhode Island, passed peacefully into the Spirit World late on the evening of September 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Faith was born on May 7, 1942 in Westerly, Rhode Island, to the late Raymond O Sr. and late Myra D. (Brown) Brown. Legally blind since age 16, Faith managed to see with her heart. She loved the sound of revving Harley Davidson's, cooking for her family, listening to birds in nature, dancing, popping bubblewrap and watching Sanford & Son and listening to oldies music. Particularly an avid listener to WBLQ. Faith was a proud tribal citizen and descendant of the royal family of the Narragansett Tribe of Rhode Island and a maternal niece of 2-time Boston Marathon winner and 1936 U.S. Olympian Ellison ""Tarzan" Brown. Faith attended local schools in Westerly before attending Perkins School for the Blind.
In addition to her parents, Faith was predeceased by her truest love of 35 years Anthony ""Tony" Broccolo aka ""Big Broc", her son William ""Billy" Burrell, grandson Broc Windwalker Brown, brothers John B. Brown Sr, Raymond O. Brown Jr, Harold L. Brown, Elias S. ""Bucket" Brown. Sister Rosalind M. (Brown) Hopkins and Janet (Brown) Wills and other siblings lost in infancy.
Faith leaves behind sisters Myra (Brown) Perry of Rhode Island and Shirley (Brown) Alnas (Valentin Alnas Sr) of Hawaii, and brothers Byron O. Brown (Pearl) and Keith R. Brown, both of Rhode Island.
Faith leaves behind her son Raymond E. Brown (Jeanne aka J'Voe) of Maine, son Ian Burrell of Florida, son Speedi Burrell (Deirdre) of Rhode Island. Daughter Tammy Broccolo Thomas (Randy Thomas) of Rhode Island, daughter and live-in caretaker Terri Burrell (Andrew ""Puc" Boliver) of Rhode Island. Faith also leaves many grandchildren, Brian Burrell (Katie), Thomas A. Northup – My Boy, namesake Tayla Faith Northup, Zachary Burrell Sr (Victoria), Ridge Burrell, Sequoyah Burrell, live-in caretaker Andrea Burrell aka Babygirl and Goddaughter Narkita Martinez Reels.
Great-grandchildren Ty Burrell, Aria Burrell, Zachary Burrell Jr, Zayden and Zaylah Burrell. Also many cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom had a special connection with their Aunt Faith, particularly nephews Kyle Clearwater Brown of Rhode Island, Brian Lightfoot Brown of Arizona, author and journalist John Christian Hopkins of Arizona, Edward Hopkins of Florida and nieces Pearl Brown aka Little Pearl and Erica Brown aka Grizz of Rhode Island, predeceased niece Sharlene ""Lani" Alnas of California and close friend Eunice Watson from their time together at Apple Rehab.
Last but not least, beloved pets Sammy, Bella and Shadow, as well as her teddy bear Timmy.
Per Narragansett tribal custom, a ceremonial fire will burn for loved ones to share prayers, condolences, stories and place a log on the fire to bless Faith's spirit as she crosses over to the Creator's afterlife, at 105 Bradford Road in Bradford, Rhode Island from September 20 through September 24, 2020. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.