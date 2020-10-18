1/
Felice A. (Sposato) Scialabba
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felice A. (Sposato) Scialabba, 99, lifetime resident of Westerly, passed away at Apple Rehab Watch Hill on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was a devoted communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. She was also a member of the Calabrese Women's Auxiliary and enjoyed lending a helping hand to anyone that needed assistance. Flo's Kitchen was a daily stop for many friends and family, where Felice took delight in cooking traditional Italian dishes. She is survived by one child, Roy Scialabba of San Jose, CA. She will be dearly missed by her two grandchildren, Mike and Gina Scialabba and Deanna and Roger Dillon; four great grandchildren, Dominic, Annalise, Alex, and Rachel; a sister-in-law "Rollie" Sposato; and several nieces and nephews. Felice was predeceased by her daughter Christina Scialabba, her daughter-in-law Kathleen and her seven sisters, Minnie Ballato, Julia Parise, Angie Sposato, Marian Santaniello, Josephine Terranova, Irene Gaccione, and Susie Greene; and two brothers, John and Carl Sposato.
A special thanks from Felice's family goes to the staff of Apple Rehab Watch Hill for all of their excellent care.
Visiting hours will be held TODAY from 4-6PM at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly. Seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time) will be in place
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St, Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved