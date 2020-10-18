Felice A. (Sposato) Scialabba, 99, lifetime resident of Westerly, passed away at Apple Rehab Watch Hill on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was a devoted communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. She was also a member of the Calabrese Women's Auxiliary and enjoyed lending a helping hand to anyone that needed assistance. Flo's Kitchen was a daily stop for many friends and family, where Felice took delight in cooking traditional Italian dishes. She is survived by one child, Roy Scialabba of San Jose, CA. She will be dearly missed by her two grandchildren, Mike and Gina Scialabba and Deanna and Roger Dillon; four great grandchildren, Dominic, Annalise, Alex, and Rachel; a sister-in-law "Rollie" Sposato; and several nieces and nephews. Felice was predeceased by her daughter Christina Scialabba, her daughter-in-law Kathleen and her seven sisters, Minnie Ballato, Julia Parise, Angie Sposato, Marian Santaniello, Josephine Terranova, Irene Gaccione, and Susie Greene; and two brothers, John and Carl Sposato.
A special thanks from Felice's family goes to the staff of Apple Rehab Watch Hill for all of their excellent care.
Visiting hours will be held TODAY from 4-6PM at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly. Seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time) will be in place
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St, Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.