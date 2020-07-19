1/1
Filomena (Gencarelli) Parise
PAWCATUCK - Filomena (Gencarelli) Parise, of Pawcatuck, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 84. She was the wife of the late Luigi Parise, who predeceased her on November 1, 2008.

Born in Acri, Province of Cosenza, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Agostino and Antonietta (Ferraro) Gencarelli.

Filomena worked as an inspector at Yardney's for many years and was a devoted communicant of St. Michael's Church. She enjoyed gardening both flowers and fresh vegetables and especially enjoyed creating her Italian cuisine from scratch. Family was very important to her, and her grandchildren never missed their Sunday meal with "Nonna".

She will be dearly missed by her family and her many friends. Filomena leaves behind her son Salvatore Parise of Boston, MA; daughter Antoinette Pancaro and husband Vincenzo of Pawcatuck, CT; four siblings, Carmine Gencarelli and Gilda Gencarelli, both of Greenwich, CT, Joseph Gencarelli of Yonkers, NY and Rosaria Capalbo of Italy; two grandchildren, Rudy Pancaro and Christopher (Dana) Pancaro; great-granddaughter Julia Pancaro; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10am on Tuesday at St. Michael's Church, 60 Liberty St., Pawcatuck. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Westerly Sun from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
