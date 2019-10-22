|
Filomena (Gradilone) Russo, 85, of 77 Summer Street, Westerly, RI, passed away on Friday morning, October 18, 2019 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Giuseppe V. Russo in 1979. Filomena is survived by her daughter, Mary D. Crowe, wife of Louis E., of Westerly, son, Peter S. Russo of Westerly, Joseph Michael Russo, husband of Nancy, of New Hartford, CT, and her daughter, Rita A. Petroro, wife of J. Michael, of Harwinton, CT. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Laura Crowe, Thomas Crowe, Nicholas T. Petroro, Gina Russo and Matthew Russo.
Mrs. Russo was born in Acri, Italy on April 20, 1934, the daughter of the late Angelo & Serafina (Adimari) Gradilone. She married Guiseppe on May 29, 1954 and subsequently immigrated to the United States in November of 1954. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals (especially meatballs and Easter bread) for family and friends. Her occupation by trade was a weaver at the George C. Moore Company of Westerly for 33 years, retiring in 1999. With great pride and accomplishment Filomena became a US Citizen in 2003.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 am. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Calling hours will take place before the Mass from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Dialysis Center of Westerly for their wonderful care, kindness and supportive services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Renal Association or a . For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 22, 2019