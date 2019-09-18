|
Florence (Mackenzie) Hoxie, 88 of Wells St. Ashaway, R.I., died peacefully on Friday September 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland W. Hoxie.
Born in New London, CT on July 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Elsie (Wright) Mackenzie.
Florence worked for several years at the Walgreens Drug Store in Westerly, she was a member of the Ashaway Grange. She enjoyed "Camp Hoxie" in Vermont, crocheting, photography and doing genealogy.
She will be missed by her children, Howard W. Hoxie of Ashaway, Phyllis Brown and her husband Dwight III of Hollis, N.H., Brenda Anderson of Hope Valley, Asa Hoxie and his wife Ellen of Charlestown and Alex Hoxie and his wife Jennifer of Hope Valley. She also leaves her grandchildren, Phillip Brown and his wife Rachel, Daniel Brown and his wife Jenny, Mackenzie and Ian Anderson and his wife Kimberly, Amanda Barrow, Asa, Alexis and Miranda Hoxie, Devin Burt, Elena, Catarina and Leia Brunell , her great-grandchildren; Asa and Ella Hoxie, Emmett Roland Barrow, Elizabeth"Izzy" and Roland "Ro" Anderson. Her sister Jessie Leonetti also survives her. She was the sister of the late John, Archie and Mary Mackenzie. Many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Florence's life will be held on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 1 P.M. at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. Calling hours will precede the service from 11 A.M. to 1P.M. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Ashaway, RI.
A Gathering to celebrate her life will immediately follow the burial at:
The Wilcox Tavern 5153 Old Post Rd. Charlestown, RI 02813
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 18, 2019