Florence Mary (Terranova) Loomis passed away on June 8, 2020. She was born in Westerly on May 25, 1931 to Gennaro and Maria (Ritacco) Terranova. Florence married her husband, John H. Loomis, Sr., in 1950 and celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage shortly before his death in 2001.
Florence's parents emigrated from Calabria, Italy in the early 1900's. She was the last survivor of this Terranova family which included Florence's brothers Nicholas ("Nick", wife Alva), Augustine ("Slim", wife Gladys; companion Genevieve), Frank ("Babe", wife Ruth), Samuel ("Sam", wife Ann), James ("Chief", wife Lillian), sisters Columbia (husband Amos "Pat" Patterson), Lillian (husband Larry Broshears), and Minnie.
Florence is survived by her four sons: John (finance, Sandy Nielsen), George (wife, Lorraine Joubert), William (wife, Elizabeth) and David. In addition to her sons, Florence leaves behind six grandchildren: Kane and Justin Loomis (Westerly), John Charles Loomis, MD (Baton Rouge, LA), Jillian (Loomis) Taylor (Houston, TX), Eva Loomis (Randolph, VT) and Anna (Loomis) Gallup (Coventry, RI), as well as six great-grandchildren.
Florence was a devoted, loving, caring, and understanding wife, mother, and friend. She always wished the best for her sons, their spouses and children. Florence was a wonderful cook and baker, preparing delicious traditional southern Italian dishes. In her later years, she lamented that she no longer could prepare the large meals, Christmas cookies and desserts that her family enjoyed in the past. Florence was a congregant of the Immaculate Conception Church, praying daily. Until her very last day, Florence graced her family with thoughtfulness, kindness, humor, and love.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and the state of RI quarantine orders, funeral and burial services are limited to the immediate family. A celebration of Florence's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank or Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island in Florence's memory. Funeral services are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.