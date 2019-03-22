Florence T. Govoni, 91, formerly of West Springfield, MA, passed away Wednesday morning in a Rhode Island Nursing Home. Florence was born in New York City, raised in West Springfield, MA and moved to Westerly, RI in 1984. She and her husband Quinto owned and operated Govoni's Market on Baldwin Street for many years. She was a longtime communicant of the former St. Ann's Church and belonged to the Dante Club. She was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Quinto L. Govoni who died in 1987, and brothers Freddy and John Fiorini of West Springfield. Florence leaves a sister, Lillian Pinzone, and her husband Anthony of Venice, FL and Westerly, RI, a brother, Leo Fiorini and his wife Beverly of Venice, FL, and a sister in law, Eva Fiorini of West Springfield, MA. She also leaves a son John Govoni and his wife Sandra; two daughters Elaine Chicoria and her husband Ken and Patricia Miers and her husband Jeff. Florence will be dearly missed by her eight grandchildren Lynn, Laura, Brian, Alyssa, Michael, Katie, Jessica, and Eric, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held at the West Springfield Curran-Jones Funeral Home, 109 Main Street, 01089, Monday, March 25th at 11:00 am followed by burial in St. Thomas Cemetery, 420 Kings Highway, West Springfield. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. For more information please visit curranjones.com. Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary