Former Rhode Island State Senator (26th District) Frances Angelo Gencarelli passed away early the morning of June 23, 2020, just a week shy of his 90th birthday after 75 years of blissful companionship with the love of his life, Jane (nee Bradshaw).

A skilled basketball player at Westerly High School and president of his class in 1948, Gencarelli played key roles on the court helping his team won Rhode Island state basketball championships in his junior and senior year with these experiences preparing him for later successes in business and politics.

Married in 1953, eight years after their first walk down Granite Street in Westerly, RI, Jane and Francis never looked back once he took her hand that day. After marrying, he entered the US Army as a 2nd lieutenant for a two-year stint having already served two years as the Adjutant General in his ROTC troop at the University of Rhode Island and earning a BA in business there.

Genc-as he was often called-and his wife Jane raised four children and guided 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren (so far) through sports challenges, stage plays, piano, flute, trumpet recitals and prize speaking contests. Before the grandchildren appeared, they kept busy singing across from each other on local radio, regional TV, in choir lofts, in local productions of the Westerly Community Chorus, and acting in their own Westerly Players' dramatic productions. During this period, Gencarelli served two terms on the Westerly Town Council and four terms in the Rhode Island State Senate representing the 26th District which covered Westerly and Block Island. HIs wife Jane followed him in the Senate's 26th district seat when she served from 1983 to 1987. Not surprisingly, RI politics became known for its singing senators.

Making all this possible was Gencarelli's stellar career in sales of innovative building materials across the United States and the world. After success selling specialized brick and tile products in the Eastern United States, he and his SAE fraternity brother Moe Morcelli purchased the United States distribution rights to a new "green" exterior wall covering product from Germany named Dryvit. He spent the next twenty years successfully creating a national/international building standard and a market for it which thrives even today.

Gencarelli is survived by his wife Jane, his son David, and daughters Ann and Lisa. His beloved daughter Francesca predeceased him in 2016. He is also survived by 15 loving grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and his own beloved sisters Stella and Martha of Naples, Florida. The viewing hours and grave-side service will be private, but a public mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. June 27, 2020 at St. Pius X Church in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI.

