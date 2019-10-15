|
Frances C. (Christopersen) Gingerella of 8 Schilke Drive, Westerly, returned home to her Heavenly Father on October 10, 2019, where she reunited with her husband of 60 years, Donald "Duck" Gingerella.
She loved to jitterbug and met Donald at the Knickerbocker in Westerly. Her early career was as a hairdresser and she was known for her wearing her hair in a French Twist. She later enjoyed working as an administrative assistant at General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division for many years.
Frances loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus, and participated in the adoration of the Eucharist at Immaculate Conception Church in Westerly. She was also devoted to the Blessed Mother Mary. She said the rosary daily, and in her retirement, she went on a long walking pilgrimage to Medjugorje.
A loving mother and grandmother, Frances will be dearly missed by daughter, Donna Gingerella and her husband Michael Munger of Raleigh, NC; son, Donald S. Gingerella of Westerly; daughter, Christine Daoularis and her husband Alex Daoularis of York, PA; and grandchildren, Dionisi Daoularis of Philadelphia, PA; Nikolaos Daoularis of York, PA; Kevin Munger of State College, PA; and Brian Munger of Durham, NC. She will be remembered by her family for her love of the ocean, clamming, and dancing.
She was born on August 27, 1937 in New London, CT to the late Gustauv H. and Anna (Sherbert) Christophersen. She is predeceased by brothers, Joseph, Gustauv Jr., James, William, and Thomas Christophersen; and by sisters, Mary Piper, Alice Phillips, Ann Curtis, and Eleanor Christophersen. She is survived by sisters Barbara Mercanti of Shrewsbury, MA and Patricia Gulluscio of Westerly.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of HopeHealth of Providence, RI and the Apple Rehab Center in Westerly for their loving and compassionate care during Frances's transition to her new life with the God she loved so well.
A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Thursday, October 17 from 9am -10am, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. Burial will be private. The family kindly suggests any memorial gifts be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 15, 2019