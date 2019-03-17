Frances J. (Lombardo) Thibodeau, 85, wife of the late Dennis M. Thibodeau, of 42 West Vine St., Pawcatuck, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Born in Westerly, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Lombardo.

Frances was a daily communicant of St. Michael's Church, part of a "Coffee Group" at Bess Eaton in Pawcatuck, a member of the Westerly Senior Center & a regular at Silver Sneakers.

She will be dearly missed by her three children, Janette Phillips (Bill) of Pawcatuck, Nancy Balestracci of Groton and Jerry Thibodeau (Paula) of Groton; five grandchildren, Matthew Phillips, Josephine Phillips, Thomas Balestracci (Melissa), Joseph Balestracci & Ryan Thibodeau; five siblings; Josephine Robinson of Burleson, TX, Conni Cofone of Dewey, AZ and brother-in-law, Angelo Casale of Westerly; 3 siblings were predeceased: John Lombardo, Mary Casale & Gaspar Lombardo; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington on Tuesday at 1:30p.m. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Michael's Church Building Fund.