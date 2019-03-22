Francis J. Sisco, 85, of Westerly, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019, in his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Ann F. (Lallo) Sisco of Westerly; his sister, Maria Maynard of Westerly; his daughter, Rosemary Sisco of Westerly; his son, Father Michael Sisco, Pastor of Saint John Paul II Parish in Pawtucket, RI; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Francis was recently predeceased by his brother, Anthony F. Sisco Jr.

Francis was born in Westerly, the son of the late Antonio and Mary (Comforti) Sisco. He graduated from Westerly High School in 1951 and received a two-year drafting degree before enlisting in the United States Navy. Francis earned the National Defense Service Medal in the Korean War while aboard the USS John S. McCain DDG-56, the USS John Paul Jones DD-932 and the USS Sculpin. Francis continued his naval career at the New London Submarine Base working to become Chief Housing Inspector. Francis served on the Westerly Police Reserves, Badge #73, from 1962 to 1984. He was a long-time member of the Westerly Elks Lodge #678 holding such positions as Secretary, Exalted Ruler, Past Exalted Ruler and District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler. During his tenure he helped facilitate the construction of the current Elks Banquet Hall. Francis was also a member of both the Knights of Columbus and Calabrese Clubs. He owned his own fencing company and vending business. Francis was a devout Catholic and a Communicant at the Immaculate Conception Church in Westerly.

Francis loved spending time with his family in his backyard, partaking in Sunday picnics and sitting by his pool. He also enjoyed a good game of poker!

Francis' family would like to extend their gratitude to the Providence VA Medical Center, Rhode Island for their extraordinary home healthcare services and their wealth of resources over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Calling hours will take place at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly on Sunday from 4-7 pm. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Francis' name may be made to the Veterans Administration, www.providence.va.gov, or the , www.diabetes.org. Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019