1/1
Francis V. "Junie / Pops" Woycik, Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis V. "Junie / Pops" Woycik, Jr., of Ashaway, RI passed away peacefully at The Westerly Hospital on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 79.
Born in New London, Connecticut, he was the son of Francis Woycik Sr. and Virginia Wydler.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years Susan Beaubien Woycik.
He is also survived by his daughter Lori and her husband Chris Horan, and his son Ron Woycik, all of Westerly; his four grandchildren, John "Bub" George, Zachary Woycik, Cassidy Woycik, and McKayla "Mc" Horan, and two great grandchildren, Elayna George and Layla Woycik, all of Westerly. He leaves behind his two sisters, Beverly Joseph and Barbara Donnath; and several nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his loving companion and best friend Willy, his dog.
Pops was one hell of a crane operator for many years at James Romanella and Sons and Manafort Brothers. His accomplishments include building the Westerly Pee Wee field and being a head Pee Wee football coach for many years. He was a lifelong member of the Westerly Elks Club 678, the Calabrese Club and the North End Club. He was also a lifelong member of the Westerly Yacht Club where he proudly served as Commodore in 2013.
Pops enjoyed and was an avid motorcyclist, car enthusiast, golfer, boater and an avid sportsman. His favorite football team was the 49ers, and his baseball team was the Red Sox. You could find him every Sunday in his recliner watching his favorite sports. He loved working on his farm, raising his animals and gardening.
He will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Funeral services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life for Pops will be held at a later date, to be announced. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Woycik family and friends
Debra A Croteau
July 23, 2020
Ron & Lori, so sorry to learn of your dad's passing. Wishing you both peace and strength during these difficult times.
Pete & Dawn Cillino
Friend
July 23, 2020
June was an absolute and steadfast friend to my former husband, Jim Cherenzia Sr. That speaks volumes of his character. My condolences to Sue, their children and grandchildren.
Lyn Odom, Panama, Central America
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Sue, So sorry to hear about Frank he was a great guy I'm glad I had the chance to meet you guys!!!! My daughter still remembers him giving her the bunnies. Anytime you need someone to talk to or want to stop by let me know would enjoy seeing you!!! Love, Tutie
Maureen TUTIE Rivard
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved