Francis V. "Junie / Pops" Woycik, Jr., of Ashaway, RI passed away peacefully at The Westerly Hospital on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 79.
Born in New London, Connecticut, he was the son of Francis Woycik Sr. and Virginia Wydler.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years Susan Beaubien Woycik.
He is also survived by his daughter Lori and her husband Chris Horan, and his son Ron Woycik, all of Westerly; his four grandchildren, John "Bub" George, Zachary Woycik, Cassidy Woycik, and McKayla "Mc" Horan, and two great grandchildren, Elayna George and Layla Woycik, all of Westerly. He leaves behind his two sisters, Beverly Joseph and Barbara Donnath; and several nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his loving companion and best friend Willy, his dog.
Pops was one hell of a crane operator for many years at James Romanella and Sons and Manafort Brothers. His accomplishments include building the Westerly Pee Wee field and being a head Pee Wee football coach for many years. He was a lifelong member of the Westerly Elks Club 678, the Calabrese Club and the North End Club. He was also a lifelong member of the Westerly Yacht Club where he proudly served as Commodore in 2013.
Pops enjoyed and was an avid motorcyclist, car enthusiast, golfer, boater and an avid sportsman. His favorite football team was the 49ers, and his baseball team was the Red Sox. You could find him every Sunday in his recliner watching his favorite sports. He loved working on his farm, raising his animals and gardening.
He will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Funeral services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life for Pops will be held at a later date, to be announced.