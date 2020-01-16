|
Frank S. Savona, 88, of Groton, entered eternal life on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
He was born November 25, 1931 in Westerly, RI, the son of the late Salvatore and Philomena (Falco) Savona. He lived in the Pawcatuck and Groton areas for most of his life. Frank was united in marriage to Gladys M. Herbert on March 26, 1953. After 63 years of marriage, Gladys entered eternal life on September 3, 2016.
Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed at Electric Boat for several years. Frank retired from the City of New London after 10 years of service.
Frank enjoyed reading, music, visiting with friends at the Groton Senior Center and most importantly, spending time with his family and beloved cat, Gabby. He was extremely proud of the accomplishments of his grandchildren, Matthew and Haley Savona.
He is survived by his three sons, Frank Savona and his wife, Susan Gawlak, of Milford, NH, Don Savona and his partner, Millie Dickey, of New London, and Gary Savona of Groton; brother, Thomas Savona and his wife, Patricia, of Pawcatuck; grandchildren, Matthew Savona and his wife, Michelle, of Groton, Haley Savona and her fiancé, Dominic Jengo, of Mystic; his extended family of Bill Smith and Chrystal Williams and her family, of Seattle, WA; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former daughter-in-law, Carrie Savona. Frank was predeceased by a sister and her husband, Marie and Joseph Gulluscio.
His family will receive relatives and friends Friday, January 17th from 9:30 -10:30 am at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A Funeral mass will follow and be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery Route 27 in Mystic with military honors. Following his burial, all are invited to the VFW Post 3263 in Mystic for a reception.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401 or to the , PO Box, 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 16, 2020