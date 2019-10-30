|
Frank V. LaMedica of Westerly, RI, passed away on October 28th surrounded by family. He was born in Port Chester, NY in 1932. The son of Alphonse and Ida LaMedica. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda and daughter Aubrey Calo, her husband Andrew and two grandchildren, Delaney and Hope. He's also survived by his sister Marion Angarano, his nephew Joseph Angarano, his niece Adelaide Zaccagnino and several grand nieces, nephews and family. He was pre-deceased by a brother, Michael LaMedica.
A graduate of Harrison High School, he was a four-letter athlete and went on to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War as a sonar specialist on the USS Clamagore. He also played baseball for the U.S. Navy while stationed in Key West, FL. Additionally, he was an excellent chef, golfer and artist. A true lover of music, sports, travel and the beach. He was employed by Yardney Electric and later retired from SEACON.
Visiting hours are omitted. A private memorial will be held by the family. Arrangements are being handled by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 30, 2019