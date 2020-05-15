Franklyn C. Post
Franklyn C. Post, 64, of Westerly, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was the husband of the late Constance Post.
Born in New London, CT, he was the son of the late Walter and Lucille Post.
Franklyn worked as a Lead Bonder for Electric Boat in Groton for many years until his retirement. He was a big Red Sox fan!
Franklyn leaves his stepdaughter, Sonya Dewveall of Virginia Beach, VA; two brothers, Walter Post of Groton and Albert Post of Ledyard; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, Gary, James, Donald and John Post.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on May 15, 2020.
