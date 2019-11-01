|
Frederick K. Kampfe, 99, of Weekapaug Road, Westerly passed away at Westerly Health Center on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was the husband of the late Joan (Niles) Kampfe who predeceased him on April 19, 2012.
Frederick worked as a salesman for S&H Green Stamps for many years. He proudly served in the US Navy in Guam during WWII. He was also a longtime communicant and an usher for over 50years at St. Clare Church in Misquamicut and a life member of the Westerly BPOE Lodge 678.
Fred was a devoted family man and was dearly loved by his late wife, siblings and especially by his extended family. He leaves two siblings, his brother Bud Kampfe of Broomfield, Colorado and sister Lillian Glombeck of Chicago, IL; three nieces, Barbara Rubas, Judy Powell and Linda Barthule; six great-nieces and two great-nephews, Janet (Steve), Renee (Tom), Kristen, Denise, Laura, Kelly, Brian and Alex; as well as his special friends, Bill and Patricia Eade.
A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly from 10-11am on Saturday, Nov. 2, immediately followed by a Funeral Service with Full Military Honors at 11am in the funeral home. An out of town burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 1, 2019