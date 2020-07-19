WESTERLY - Frederick Michael Morrone, 77, beloved father, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on July 13th at Westerly Hospital.
Fred was born on January 24, 1943 in Westerly, the son of the late John and Sabra Morrone Sr. of Wells St.
A true Patriot, Fred proudly served as a career officer in the US Marine Corps. was stationed all over the US and abroad. He was awarded medals of honor and held leadership positions in the military police. Fred attended the FBI Academy and obtained multiple certifications in his fields of study. One of his greatest career joys was leading the ?US Marines Corps. Toys for Tots program, which he continued to support in his retirement. In his youth, Fred and his brother John were members of the Westerly Ambulance Corps.
After his military career, Fred enjoyed time traveling the country. In retirement he also tapped into his entrepreneurial spirit by operating several businesses.
His innate generosity and service to others allowed him to experience immense, life-long friendships. He touched countless lives across the globe. He always offered a helping hand, especially to those less fortunate. He had an infectious smile and great sense of humor. His family and friends will greatly miss him.
If you were fortunate enough to know Fred, you were fortunate!
Left to cherish his memory is his loving sister Cynthia Morrone Siswick and her husband Hobart (Buzz) Siswick, his daughters Gina Patterson and husband Grady, Angela Tapp and husband David. His grandchildren AnnaBelle and Joshua Tapp. Also his beloved nieces and nephew; Wendy Gencarelli and husband Edward, Dori Ann Siano (God Daughter) and husband Tony, David Siswick, Debbie Dube and husband John, Cathy Morrone, Karen Morrone and husband Peter Kneck and all their children. Fred was predeceased by his brother John Jr.
Due to current gathering restrictions funeral services and military honors burial will be respectfully private. In lieu of flowers donations would be welcomed at The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans or The Wounded Warriors
Project in Fred's name.