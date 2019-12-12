|
Gail A. Pronteau, 78, of Newport, NC and formerly of Englewood, Florida, and Ashaway, Rhode Island, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Carteret Health Care. Gail was born on January 25, 1941.
Gail enjoyed a long career of 30 years with the U.S. Postal Service in Ashaway, Rhode Island where she retired from. She was a very artistic woman and enjoyed crafts and crocheting items for her family.
She is survived by her step daughters, Donna Lavarini Park and husband John of Newtown, Pennsylvania and Gina Lavarini Pietraallo and husband Bruce of Ashaway, Rhode Island; sister, Judy Kelly and husband Jimmie of Newport; nieces and nephews, Cindy Dubay and husband Robin of Ashaway, Rhode Island, Dawn Barnes and husband Steve of Newport, Brian Kelly and companion Tonya of Newport and Owen Kelly and companion Stephanie of Newport; step grandson, Nicolas Park; many great nieces and nephews; and her Goldendoodle, Angel.
She was preceded in death by her longtime companion of 41 years, Gino Lavarini; parents, Theodore and Isabella Anderson; and step daughter, Lisa Lavarini.
