Gail A. (Thelin) Visgilio, 77, of Apache Drive, Westerly, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, August 6, 2019, at the Westerly Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick W. Visgilio on September 25, 2008. She is survived by her son, Van P. Visciglia and wife Becky(Casale) Visciglia of Westerly and her son, Patrick T. Visgilio and fiancé Olivia Jones of Banning, California and two grandchildren, Kyle Miner and Amara Gail Visgilio, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Visgilio was born in Kearny, NJ on April 26, 1942, the daughter of the late Gustave and Violet (Lawson) Thelin. Upon graduating from New Jersey City University in 1963, Gail moved overseas to teach in the Department of Defense Dependent School program. In 1966, Gail was married in Basel, Switzerland to her husband of 42 years, Patrick W. Visgilio. Mrs. "V" taught high school in such places as Lindsey Air Station, Germany, Kubasaki High School in Okinawa, Japan and Zweibruken High School in Germany. She taught English and was a reading specialist. Gail ended her teaching career at Westerly High School in Westerly, Rhode Island.
Mrs. Visgilio was an avid reader and loved to travel. Visiting exotic places such as China, The Galapagos, Machu Picchu in Peru, Kenya, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Israel, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Europe, and the Orient. Gail was proud of her Swedish heritage and when she was not traveling, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Gail Visgilio will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched.
Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 18, 2019