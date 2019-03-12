Gail (Allen) Baker, 79 passed way on Sunday with one of her sons and one of her daughters by her side. She was the wife of the late Edward F. Baker Jr. Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. Allen Sr. and Ida (Maynard) Allen. Gail was active in her community of Charlestown for many years holding the office as Chair on the Board of Canvasses from 1996-2009 as well as serving on the School Committee from 1982-1992. Gail also worked at the local market, the Mini Super and local nursery, Scenic Gardens. She was an avid fisherwomen in which her and her husband did commercial fishing on their boat, F/V Grey Witch. Gail enjoyed tending her flower gardens and playing board or card games with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by nine of her children, Joseph Baker of Charlestown, Ivan Bliven of New Hampshire, Bowen Bliven of New Hampshire, Rhonda Tyre of South Carolina, Jason Bliven of Charlestown, Timothy G. Baker of South Kingstown, Anthony Baker of Pawtucket, Laurie Baker-Flynn of San Francisco, CA and Carleen Fredette of South Kingstown. Gail also was the mother of the late Kevin Bliven-Baker (a.k.a. Kiev Tuen Pariseau Atreides) and sister of the late Raymond E. Allen Jr.; 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews. Gail is also survived by 3 in-laws, nieces and nephews from a previous marriage.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday March 16, 2019 in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial will follow at White Brook Cemetery, Carolina. There will be an hour for visiting at 10 am prior to service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, New York 10001. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary