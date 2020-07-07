Gail M. MacDonald, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 76.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John and Margaret (Kelly) McGauran.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, David MacDonald, daughter Mary S. Greene, son John MacDonald and wife Sue, grandson James Greene, sister Patricia Richmond and husband Ken, sisters-in-law, Heather Wyman, Joan Gradilone and her husband Ed, and Charlene MacDonald, and many nieces and nephews. Gail was predeceased by sisters, Susan Caldarone, Karen Gill and Mary Lenihan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. The family would like to thank all doctors, nurses and healthcare workers. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com