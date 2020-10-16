1/1
Gail P. (nee Kenyon) Rendeiro
It is with great sadness that the family of Gail P. (nee Kenyon) Rendeiro of Westerly, RI announces her passing on October 11, 2020 at the age of 81 years after a lengthy illness.
Beloved wife of HiGino "Gino" Rendeiro of Pickering Drive, Westerly for over 61 years. Devoted and loving mother of Gino Rendeiro of New Orleans, LA and Ron Rendeiro of Park Ridge NJ. Precious grandmother to Reilly and Remy Rendeiro of New Orleans LA, and Ryan, Connor and Matthew Rendeiro of Park Ridge NJ.
Cherished and respected sister-in-law of Joseph Rendeiro and his late wife Patricia of Stonington, CT and Nuno Rendeiro and his late wife Margaret of Dallas, GA. Dear sister of Edwin "Teddy" Kenyon and his wife Renee of Charlestown, RI and Ronald Kenyon and his wife Nancy of Westerly RI. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Gail was born in Westerly to the late Edwin and Ethel Kenyon.
Gail was a lifelong resident of Westerly and an active member of the community. Gail spent over 30 years serving the community on a personal basis through her work leading the local Bank of America branch in Westerly. Gail served the bank starting back in the 70's from when it was Industrial National Bank, then Fleet Bank and up until it became Bank of America. Gail was a personal banker long before personal banking was formally established. Reading and spending time with and cooking for her family and many friends were Gail's passions and delights. She was renowned for her lobster casseroles and clam chowder.
All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Gail be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly has been entrusted with her care. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
