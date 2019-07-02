Gail T. Coon, born in South Kingston, RI on January 17, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Jean and Howard Coon JR. She attended Chariho High School. As a young girl she loved to ride her horses and spent most times riding with her friends. She loved the CB and was known as Foxy Lady. She worked at Hope Valley Industries for many years. She passed away June 21, 2019 at The Westerly Hospital with her daughter, Brandy, by her side. She is survived by her daughter, Brandy Gomez and Chris Oneschuk of RI, sisters Gay Reese of FL and Gloria Coon of RI, brothers Glen Coon CT, Grant Coon, Garret Coon and Gene Coon of RI, grandchildren Taylor Gomez, Jason Coon JR, Zachery Coon and Brandon Vincent. Great grandchild Ciara Coon. She was preceded by her son Jason Coon SR, nephew Gene Holbrook, sister Ginger Coon, brothers Garth Coon and Gordon Coon and several nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her friends and family. Arrangements are being made and will be announced. Published in The Westerly Sun on July 2, 2019