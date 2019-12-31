|
Garrett C. Drake, of Hopkinton, passed away on December 21, 2019 at the age of 47.
Born in Westerly, he was the beloved son of Carol Drake of Wood River Junction and the late Garreth Drake of Westerly.
A graduate of Chariho High School Class of '89, Garrett worked as an Offshore Fisherman on many fishing vessels including The Megan Marie, The Brendan Kevin, The Lady Lynn, The Gabby G, The Prudence, The Mark Darren, The Barbara Ann, The Mister Marco, The Donna Marie, The Dragon Lady and The Olivia Catherine. He had a deep love for the ocean and was an avid freshwater bass fisherman.
In addition to his mother, he leaves his beloved daughter McKenna K. Drake of Jewett City, CT. He also leaves behind his three brothers, Chris Drake, (Theresa) of Hope Valley, Stephen Drake of Wood River Junction and Alex Drake, also of Wood River Junction. Garrett is also survived by his daughter's mother, Kathryn Gavitt Sweeny and his beloved dog Lucy.
Garrett will be missed by his family and loved ones including his fishing community.
A Celebration of Garrett's Life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 31, 2019