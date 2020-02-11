|
Gary L. Ketchen, 67, of Apache Drive, Westerly, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Leonard J. and Evelyn Ketchen.
Gary worked as a Bartender for Foxwoods Resort and Casino for many years. He was a member of the Westerly BPOE Lodge #678 where he was Elk of the Year in 2015. He was an animal lover, and an avid Red Sox and Patriots' fan. Gary will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.
He leaves his sister Maureen Roy of Westerly; and many nieces and nephews including Fr. Dean Perri of E. Providence, and Shannon Algier, Stephanie Ketchen and Bethany Roy, all of Westerly. Gary was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Billy Ketchen; a sister-in-law Peggy Ketchen; and his nephew Christopher Ketchen.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12th, from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 13th at 11am. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020