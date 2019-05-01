Gene F. Delicato, 72, of Wester-ly, passed away on Sun-day, April 28, 2019 at The Westerly Hospital.

Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Jo-seph and Rena (Campo) Delicato.

Gene was honorably dis-charged from the West-erly National Guard. He was a member of the Elks and the Calabrese Society, and was a clas-sic car enthusiast.

Gene worked at Electric Boat and also had his own rubbish removal business. In addition, he was a caretaker on Elihu Island in Stonington for many years.

Gene leaves a son Timo-thy G. Delicato of Ston-ington; his brother George Delicato and wife Theresa of Brad-ford; two grandchildren, Dominic and Aurora; and several nieces and neph-ews. He was prede-ceased by his son Philip.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A grave-side Funeral Service will take place at 12 noon on Friday at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Cobblestone Lane, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on May 1, 2019