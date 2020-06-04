George A. "Dellie" Pierce, Jr.
1927 - 2020
George A. "Dellie" Pierce, Jr., 92 of Oak St. Ashaway, RI passed peacefully on June 2, 2020 from natural causes. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie L. (Morgan) Pierce.
Born in Bradford, RI on August 18, 1927 he was the son of the late George A. and Alice (Chapman) Pierce.
Mr. Pierce will be sadly missed by his son Douglas Pierce (Jean) and his daughter, Susan Sposato both of Ashaway, RI. He was the loving grandfather of Robert Pierce of North Stonington, CT and Rebecca Northup (Eric) of Charlestown, RI and two great grandchildren, Lila and Tristan. He also leaves his three brothers, Harold, Irwin and Martin Pierce.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted and funeral service and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.
