George Arthur Quattromani, 89, of Sarasota, Florida and formally from Westerly, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen E. Quattromani, and the son of the late George and Theresa (Fiore) Quattromani, all from Westerly. George is survived by his children Richard Quattromani of Exeter, and Dean and George Quattromani of Sarasota, Florida along with 3 grandchildren, Dylan, Sarah, and Sean, and 3 great grand-children Olivia, Madison, and Gage. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 15, 2019
