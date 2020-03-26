|
George Francis Ellis, Jr. died peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Westerly, Rhode Island at the age of 78. The cause was respiratory failure and heart disease. The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, and additional staff in the ICU of Westerly Hospital for taking great care of George in his final weeks.
George was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1941 as the first of three children from parents George Francis Ellis, Sr. and Lucy Randall Ellis. George was a young man with wonderful gifts – a beautiful voice, great hand eye coordination and talent as an artist that was identified very early in his life. He excelled at hockey, played forward, skated effortlessly and was not partial to wearing protection. He enjoyed stock car racing and drove a Formula One car for Pepsi. He developed his golf game, as many do, caddying at Sleepy Hollow Country Club along with his brother, Jerry Ellis.
George grew up in Tarrytown, New York on the Hudson River. He attended Transfiguration elementary school and Sleepy Hollow High School. He continued his education at Pratt Institute in New York City pursuing a degree in Constructional Engineering. George lived and worked in Chappaqua, New York, Cos Cob, Connecticut and Westerly Rhode Island over the years. He worked as a construction manager for Crow Construction and Turner Construction on various projects on Long Island and throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. He worked on the restoration of the Conservatory at the New York Botanical Gardens and the construction of the Providence Public Safety Complex in Rhode Island.
As a father, George created lasting memories with his children through beach walks, playing cards, watching classic movies, trips to Maine, and exploring historic military locations of all kinds - old forts, submarine stations, air shows, and restored military vehicles. Going anywhere with him was always an adventure.
George is survived by his daughter Samantha Randall Ellis of Gray, Maine and son Michael Francis Ellis of Hope Valley, Rhode Island. In addition, he is survived by his brother Gerald Randall Ellis and wife Susan Brissett Ellis of Ashburnham, Massachusetts, sister Lucy Harriet Ellis and husband George Edward Bokinsky of Falmouth, Maine, niece Caren Ellis Mulcunry and husband Ryan Mulcunry of Ashland, Massachusetts, nephew Christopher Randall Ellis and wife Wendy Wilson Ellis of Franklin, Tennessee and great nieces, Lucy Mulcunry and Parker Ellis, and great nephews, James Mulcunry and Corbin Ellis.
Arrangements will be through Gaffney Dolan Funeral Home of Westerly, RI. A private remembrance and graveside gathering will be held at a later date. George will be buried with his mother and her family in Greenlawn Cemetery in Salem, MA. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 26, 2020