George H. Boss, Jr., 80 of Heaton Orchard Rd, West Kingston, RI died suddenly on November 19, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Janice (Bodo) Boss.
Born in South Kingstown, RI on February 9, 1939 he was the son of the late George H. and Helen Louise (Wright) Boss.
George owned and operated Boss Heating and Cooling for many years.
He also was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed summering at Lake George for over 18 years. He was a member of the URI Master Gardener program.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Donna Begnoche (Joseph) of West Haven, CT, Catherine Boss Walker (David) of Ocala FL, Cynthia Bonazzoli (Richard) West Haven, CT, Tracey Tang (To-Ha) of Tallahassee, FL, James DiMartino (Christina) and Joseph DiMartino (Lori) both of Derby, CT. He also leaves his sister, Martha Lynch of West Kingston, RI and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, James L. Boss.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI, a calling hours will precede the service from 10-11AM. Burial will follow in White Brook Cemetery, Carolina, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the America Hear Association, 1 State Street Suite 200 Providence, RI 02908-5005. (401) 330-1700.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 25, 2019