George Harrison Champlin IV, 37, of Westerly, RI passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2020 at the Westerly Hospital. George was the son of Marty (Pollock) and George H. Champlin III, who survive him. George is also survived by his beloved wife Melissa (Karageorgos) Champlin, his sister Sara Champlin, his father and mother-in-law Frank and Pam Karageorgos, his brother and sister-in-law Steven and Shannon Karageorgos, and his faithful dog, Max. He is also survived by many extended family members.
George attended Westerly Public Schools. He was a professional numismatist, having learned the trade from his father at a young age. He ran the family business, Westerly Enterprises (est. 1981), from 2010 to the time of his passing. His wife worked alongside him since their marriage in 2014 and will continue his legacy.
He was a coin enthusiast, an avid reader, enjoyed golf and fly fishing. George treasured his family and friends and was the gentlest of hearts. His sweet and sincere personality conveyed quiet strength with a natural intelligence that was admired by all that knew him. His smile and humor would light up a room. He will be terribly missed by all!
The wake will be on Friday, February 28th at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home 121 Main St. Westerly from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 29th at Central Baptist Church on Elm Street in Westerly, followed by the burial at River Bend Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stand Up for Animals in Westerly.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020