George Mervin Smith, beloved husband for 63 years of Joy J. (Kiley) Smith, of Mechanic St., Pawcatuck, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was 93.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Arthur M. and Fannie Smith.
George was a graduate of Westerly High School and studied Mechanical Engineering at URI. He was employed at Cottrell's as a Draftsman, then worked for over 20 years at Bostitch as an Engineer in Research and Development. He retired from ER Smith where he worked as a Design Engineer.
George overcame serious early childhood ailments and physical obstacles to qualify to serve in the Civilian Air Patrol of the US Air Force during WWII. A past Commodore of the Greenhaven Sailing Club, he was known to love being on the river sailing or in his runabout. He also loved music and his jam sessions with old friends, and fixing up Volkswagens and antique cars.
In addition to his wife, he will be sadly missed by his two children, Deborah Greene and John E. Smith and wife Dan Wei, all of Pawcatuck; grandson Rick Greene and wife Erica; and great grandchildren, Justice, Devon and Ashley Greene. George was predeceased by his son Arthur E. Smith, his brother Arthur E. Smith; and grandson Daniel Greene.
Visiting hours are omitted. A graveside Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday at River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach Street, Westerly. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 11, 2019