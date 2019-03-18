|
|
Gerald P. O'Reilly, 87, New York
Died October 2018
Beloved husband of
Cynthia
Loving father of Red, his canine companion, and five sons, Tim, Kevin, Gerry, Jr., Michael and the late infant Thomas
Adventurous Grandfather of eight grandsons, John, Kevin James, Peter,
Matthew, Thomas, Luke, Sean, Jared
Loving Great-Grandfather of Shannon and
Lukas
Shipmate of treasured nephew Dennis, his
fellow sea-loving
adventurer
Recipient B.A. Economics, M.A. Economics-Brooklyn College, M.A. Marine Affairs, University of Rhode Island
U.S. Navy, Korean War Veteran
Lived an active, athletic, adventurous life – loved the sea and traveling the world
"I must go down to the seas again . . ."
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 18, 2019