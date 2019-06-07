George T. Ware, 77, formerly of Hope Valley, RI died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 after a 40 year battle with Parkinson's. Born in Pawtucket, RI he was the son of the late George and Antonetta (Sangermano) Ware.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Moore) Ware; three daughters, Nancy M. Ware, Keri L. Wilcox and Marissa L. Ware; two sisters, Marcia Ware and Janice Baker; two grandchildren, Betheni Ware and Skylar Wilcox; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Landon and several nieces and nephews.

His family will remember him for his sense of humor, love for photography and especially his drawings and oil paintings. Through all of his years battling Parkinson's, George never let it stop him from doing what he loved. He possessed an incredible ability to control his hands long enough to paint in absolutely beautiful detail turning out many gorgeous portraits.

Services for George will be private.