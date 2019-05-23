The Westerly Sun Obituaries
George V. Card Jr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George V. Card Jr. Obituary
George V. Card Jr., 90 formerly of Maple St. Hope Valley, RI died peacefully on Monday May 20, 2019 at South Kingston Nursing and Rehab. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth (Lewis) Card.
Born in Hopkinton, RI on August 28, 1928 he was the son of the late George V. Card Sr. and Gladys (Barber) Card Greene.
Mr. Card was a Baker for many years owning Cards Bakery and later worked for A&P and retired from Stop and Shop. He was a member of the Hope Valley Grange and the First Baptist Church of Hope Valley.
He will be sadly missed by his two children; James Card and his wife Sally of Minneola, FL and Cheryl Card of Deery, NH. He also leaves 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and his brother, John Card of Rockville, RI and his sister, Nancy Hinchliffe of Richmond, RI.
A Celebration of George's life will be held in August at the First Baptist Church of Hope Valley, RI. Burial in Rockville Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019
