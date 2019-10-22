Home

More Obituaries for George DiScuillo
George W. DiScuillo

George W. DiScuillo Obituary
George W. DiScuillo, 68, passed away in the embrace of his family, on October 17, 2019.
George worked as an over the road truck driver for over 30 years, retiring to Myrtle Beach in 2010. With his quick wit and sense of humor, he made friends wherever he went.
George leaves his best friend and wife of 47 years, Denise (Fortin) DiScuillo, their three children; Shawn (Briana), Joseph (Sasha), and Jeanine DiScuillo, along with 7 grandchildren. George is also survived by three siblings; Salvatore, Jack, and James DiScuillo, and several nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his brother, Wayne DiScuillo and sister, Jane Nadeau.
In keeping with the wishes of his family, a memorial service will be scheduled for a future date.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
